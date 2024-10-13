Foxconn Employees in China Face Corruption Probe Amidst Cross-Strait Tensions

Four employees of Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn are currently under investigation in China over allegations of bribery and embezzlement, reports Focus Taiwan. The news was confirmed by China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), highlighting a sensitive legal and political landscape.

The employees, detained in Zhengzhou, which houses Foxconn's largest iPhone manufacturing facility, face charges categorized as "breach of trust," according to Al Jazeera. TAO spokesperson Zhu Fenglian, in a recent press briefing, assured that authorities are adhering to legal frameworks while safeguarding the legal rights of those detained.

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) of Taiwan has expressed skepticism over the case, calling it "quite strange." MAC indicates that corruption or potential misuse of power by Chinese officials could be factors in the detention, which has raised concerns over business confidence between the two regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)