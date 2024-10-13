Left Menu

Foxconn Employees in China Face Corruption Probe Amidst Cross-Strait Tensions

Four Taiwanese employees of Foxconn have been detained in China over allegations of accepting bribes and embezzlement. The case, which adds to cross-strait tensions, has drawn attention from both Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council and China's Taiwan Affairs Office, emphasizing adherence to legal procedures and protection of suspects' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:44 IST
Foxconn Employees in China Face Corruption Probe Amidst Cross-Strait Tensions
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Four employees of Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn are currently under investigation in China over allegations of bribery and embezzlement, reports Focus Taiwan. The news was confirmed by China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), highlighting a sensitive legal and political landscape.

The employees, detained in Zhengzhou, which houses Foxconn's largest iPhone manufacturing facility, face charges categorized as "breach of trust," according to Al Jazeera. TAO spokesperson Zhu Fenglian, in a recent press briefing, assured that authorities are adhering to legal frameworks while safeguarding the legal rights of those detained.

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) of Taiwan has expressed skepticism over the case, calling it "quite strange." MAC indicates that corruption or potential misuse of power by Chinese officials could be factors in the detention, which has raised concerns over business confidence between the two regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024