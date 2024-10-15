Strengthening Ties: UP and Israel's Promising New Collaborations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently engaged in a 'fruitful and meaningful' dialogue with Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, in Lucknow. The officials from both sides expressed optimism about exploring fresh collaborative opportunities that could benefit the people of Uttar Pradesh. The meeting represents another stride in reinforcing the already 'deep bond' between UP and Israel, focusing on mutual interests.

In a social media update, the state's chief minister remarked about the productive discussion with the Israeli ambassador, underscoring their commitment to fortifying ties and exploring new cooperation avenues. The ambassador hinted at 'big news' potentially emanating from Israel soon, particularly about developments in the semiconductor industry.

In an exclusive talk with ANI, Ambassador Azar hinted at imminent significant announcements related to semiconductors, allegedly involving a private Israeli enterprise. Though unwilling to provide detailed specifics, Azar anticipated substantial movement in this sector. He also highlighted the robust personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, contributing significantly to the enhanced bilateral relationship.

Azar referred to the symbolic and longstanding friendship between Modi and Netanyahu, traced back to mutual visits between the two leaders years ago. This relationship has continued to yield substantial benefits, underscoring a 'natural friendship' between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)