Left Menu

Ras Al Khaimah Strengthens US Ties with Strategic Talks

At a high-level meeting in Ras Al Khaimah, US and UAE leaders discussed enhancing bilateral trade and investment. Sheikh Saud and US Consul-General Robert Raines explored strategic partnerships to drive economic growth. The meeting underscored the potential for innovation and mutual prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:40 IST
Ras Al Khaimah Strengthens US Ties with Strategic Talks
RAK Ruler receives US-UAE Business Council (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In an important diplomatic engagement, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, hosted US Consul-General Robert Raines, alongside top representatives from the US-UAE Business Council at Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island. The discussions focused on strengthening US-UAE trade and investment relations.

Following the talks, RAK's leadership briefed the delegation on the Emirate's ambitious growth plans and thriving business climate, aiming to attract more foreign investment. Sheikh Saud emphasized the role of dialogue in deepening ties, stating it advances shared prosperity through trade and human connections.

The meeting was attended by senior executives from major US firms such as Deloitte, PwC, and Boeing, who praised the hospitable reception. The US delegation lauded the robust economic ties and Ras Al Khaimah's attractive investment environment, highlighting potential areas for future collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024