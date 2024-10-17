Ras Al Khaimah Strengthens US Ties with Strategic Talks
At a high-level meeting in Ras Al Khaimah, US and UAE leaders discussed enhancing bilateral trade and investment. Sheikh Saud and US Consul-General Robert Raines explored strategic partnerships to drive economic growth. The meeting underscored the potential for innovation and mutual prosperity.
In an important diplomatic engagement, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, hosted US Consul-General Robert Raines, alongside top representatives from the US-UAE Business Council at Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island. The discussions focused on strengthening US-UAE trade and investment relations.
Following the talks, RAK's leadership briefed the delegation on the Emirate's ambitious growth plans and thriving business climate, aiming to attract more foreign investment. Sheikh Saud emphasized the role of dialogue in deepening ties, stating it advances shared prosperity through trade and human connections.
The meeting was attended by senior executives from major US firms such as Deloitte, PwC, and Boeing, who praised the hospitable reception. The US delegation lauded the robust economic ties and Ras Al Khaimah's attractive investment environment, highlighting potential areas for future collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
