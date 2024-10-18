Diplomatic Tensions Surge: India-Canada Relations Strained

In a significant escalation of diplomatic tensions, relations between India and Canada have taken a turn for the worse. This follows last year's allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Parliament, accusing India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar - claims India has vehemently denied.

According to Canadian security expert Joe Adam George, this crisis has roots much earlier than the recent expulsion of diplomats. Speaking to ANI, he highlighted ongoing investigations by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) into various criminal activities, where threats to the South Asian community in Canada surfaced, prompting deeper scrutiny.

The investigation revealed the alleged involvement of Indian diplomats, including High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, leading Canada to label them as 'persons of interest.' This prompted India to retaliate by expelling Canadian diplomats, asserting that Canada's actions compromised the safety of their officials. The diplomatic spat continues to evolve with significant implications for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)