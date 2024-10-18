Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Surge: India-Canada Relations Strained

The diplomatic relations between India and Canada have witnessed a substantial strain following accusations by Canadian PM Trudeau against India in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India denied the charges and expelled Canadian diplomats, citing the baseless targeting of their officials amidst extremist threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:28 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Surge: India-Canada Relations Strained
Canadian security expert Joe Adam George (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a significant escalation of diplomatic tensions, relations between India and Canada have taken a turn for the worse. This follows last year's allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Parliament, accusing India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar - claims India has vehemently denied.

According to Canadian security expert Joe Adam George, this crisis has roots much earlier than the recent expulsion of diplomats. Speaking to ANI, he highlighted ongoing investigations by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) into various criminal activities, where threats to the South Asian community in Canada surfaced, prompting deeper scrutiny.

The investigation revealed the alleged involvement of Indian diplomats, including High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, leading Canada to label them as 'persons of interest.' This prompted India to retaliate by expelling Canadian diplomats, asserting that Canada's actions compromised the safety of their officials. The diplomatic spat continues to evolve with significant implications for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rachel Sweet: Fighting for Women's Rights in Missouri

Rachel Sweet: Fighting for Women's Rights in Missouri

 Global
2
India A Triumphs Over Pakistan in Thrilling Opener

India A Triumphs Over Pakistan in Thrilling Opener

 Global
3
Empowering Courtrooms: A Call for Inclusive Language and Justice

Empowering Courtrooms: A Call for Inclusive Language and Justice

 India
4
MVA's Seat-Sharing Conundrum: Regional Dynamics at Play in Maharashtra Elections

MVA's Seat-Sharing Conundrum: Regional Dynamics at Play in Maharashtra Elect...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024