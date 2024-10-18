Left Menu

Abu Dhabi's Tech Leap: ATRC Unveils Quantum, AI, and Agritech Innovations

Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), chaired by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, approved plans for ventures in data security, smart mobility, and agritech during a pivotal meeting. Emphasizing UAE's innovation strategy, the focus will be on AI, quantum technologies, and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:05 IST
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Image credit: X/@ADMediaOffice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant move towards technological advancement, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, led the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) meeting, where plans for three groundbreaking ventures were approved. These initiatives, under ATRC's VentureOne arm, aim to transform data security, autonomous mobility, and agritech with launches set for later this year.

The meeting underscored the alignment of these projects with Abu Dhabi and the UAE's economic priorities, turning cutting-edge research into practical applications within strategic sectors. The council reviewed its five-year strategic vision, progress in various research domains, and approved the budget, further cementing the UAE's status as a hub for research and innovation.

The dialogues highlighted the importance of accelerating technological advancements in key sectors as per the UAE's National Innovation Strategy. Sheikh Khaled emphasized the role of research, development, and innovation in fostering a knowledge-based economy, enhancing the UAE's competitive edge globally. The focus is now on nurturing talent in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, quantum technologies, biotechnology, and clean energy, essential for the UAE's leadership in advanced science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

