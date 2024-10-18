UAE Unveils Ambitious Water Infrastructure Expansion

In a major step towards enhancing water security, the United Arab Emirates has announced an ambitious expansion of its infrastructure, including the construction of nine new dams and the expansion of two existing ones. This initiative, directed by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to align with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

The Executive Committee of the President's Initiatives has also greenlit the creation of embankment barriers and nine water canals spanning approximately 9 kilometres. These projects are designed to collect rainwater and floodwaters, thereby expanding water reserves by up to 8 million cubic metres, aiding the nation's resilience against climate change.

Spread across 13 residential areas, including regions in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, these initiatives are expected to be completed within 19 months. By strategically distributing water resources, the UAE aims to mitigate the impact of rainfall in vulnerable residential sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)