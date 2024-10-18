UAE's 'Birds of Goodness' Airdrop: A Lifeline for Gaza

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence in Abu Dhabi has announced the successful completion of the 52nd humanitarian airdrop as part of the UAE's 'Birds of Goodness' operation targeting the Gaza Strip. The latest mission delivered 81 tonnes of essential food and relief supplies.

This ongoing initiative has so far amassed a total of 3,544 tonnes in aid, reflecting the UAE's sustained commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by Palestinians. The aid plays a crucial role in addressing immediate needs and providing much-needed relief amidst the challenging conditions in Gaza.

With each airdrop, the UAE demonstrates its dedication to fostering hope and improving the standards of living for many residents in the region. The operation continues to be a beacon of support and solidarity for those affected within Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)