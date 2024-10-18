Left Menu

UAE's 'Birds of Goodness' Airdrop: A Lifeline for Gaza

The UAE has successfully completed its 52nd airdrop under the 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivering 81 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza. This effort, totaling 3,544 tonnes of aid, underscores the UAE's commitment to supporting Palestinians by providing essential supplies critical to improving living conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:47 IST
UAE's 'Birds of Goodness' Airdrop: A Lifeline for Gaza
'Birds of Goodness' executed 52nd humanitarian aid airdrop in Gaza (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence in Abu Dhabi has announced the successful completion of the 52nd humanitarian airdrop as part of the UAE's 'Birds of Goodness' operation targeting the Gaza Strip. The latest mission delivered 81 tonnes of essential food and relief supplies.

This ongoing initiative has so far amassed a total of 3,544 tonnes in aid, reflecting the UAE's sustained commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by Palestinians. The aid plays a crucial role in addressing immediate needs and providing much-needed relief amidst the challenging conditions in Gaza.

With each airdrop, the UAE demonstrates its dedication to fostering hope and improving the standards of living for many residents in the region. The operation continues to be a beacon of support and solidarity for those affected within Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024