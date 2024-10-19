India-Russia Partnership: A Growing Bond with Strategic Depth

Defence expert Shiwalee Deshpande has underscored the growing importance of the India-Russia relationship, describing the two nations as 'strategic partners.' She emphasized the 'long-standing' friendship between New Delhi and Moscow, recalling Moscow's support during the 1971 war and its ongoing role as a key supplier of India's defence needs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Russia from October 22-23 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin for the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. This marks Modi's second visit to Russia this year, following his July trip, which was his first bilateral visit after commencing his third term in office.

Speaking to ANI, Deshpande remarked, "India is poised to become a superpower soon, and the relationship with Russia is strengthening daily." She highlighted the close camaraderie between Modi and Putin, noting that it positively influences their diplomatic, economic, and strategic partnership.

Deshpande further explained that the India-Russia relationship extends beyond military matters to encompass political, economic, and trade cooperation. The global community views this partnership as significantly strategic. Russian President Putin expressed gratitude to Modi for his proactive stance on the Ukraine conflict, acknowledging his diplomatic efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

President Putin reiterated Modi's perspective on BRICS, clarifying that the alliance is not anti-Western but rather represents non-Western countries collaborating for mutual growth. "BRICS does not oppose anyone; it is a consortium of nations with shared values and development goals," Putin stated ahead of the October summit.

