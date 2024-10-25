India-Germany Relations: Boosting Cooperation in Peace, Youth, and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, highlighting concerns about ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. Both leaders emphasized the need for peace and expressed India's willingness to contribute to conflict resolution.

PM Modi underscored the contribution of India's youth to Germany's economic growth and welcomed Germany's strategies for skilled labor from India. He praised the clarity and bright future of the Indo-German partnership, congratulating Chancellor Scholz for recognizing Indian talent.

The leaders agreed on the importance of freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific, in accordance with international laws. They called for reforms in multilateral institutions like the UN Security Council, advocating for global forums to address 21st-century challenges effectively.

Strengthening people-to-people ties was also a priority, with new agreements in vocational education and dual degree programs, exemplified by collaborations between IIT Chennai and Dresden University.

The consultations marked the third visit by Chancellor Scholz to India, aiming to modernize cooperation between the two nations. They charted initiatives in emerging technologies, skills, and innovation, focusing on areas like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and clean energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)