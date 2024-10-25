Revolutionizing Global Markets: The Europe-India Partnership

At a pivotal moment for international collaboration, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has underscored the profound benefits of Europe and India working together. Speaking on Friday at the inauguration of the Pilot Training Centre at Airbus India Headquarters in Delhi, Scholz highlighted the prospects for revolutionizing the global market through this partnership.

"Our cooperation is not a zero-sum game. When we grow, both sides benefit, especially if we expand into high-growth areas," Scholz declared. He cited sustainable aviation, green energy, and technological innovation as key sectors where Europe and India can collaborate effectively to achieve significant advancements.

The new training center is a testament to successful cooperation, Scholz noted. India, as one of Airbus's fastest-growing markets, boasts a more than 70% market share for commercial aircraft like the A320. The defense sector is also witnessing rapid expansion. Scholz arrived in Delhi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations, marking a critical phase in deepening ties with India.

