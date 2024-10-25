Revolutionizing Global Markets: The Europe-India Partnership
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the transformative potential of Europe-India cooperation during the inauguration of the new Pilot Training Centre at Airbus India. Highlighting areas like technology and sustainable aviation, Scholz cited the impressive market share of Airbus in India as a sign of thriving bilateral collaboration.
- Country:
- India
At a pivotal moment for international collaboration, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has underscored the profound benefits of Europe and India working together. Speaking on Friday at the inauguration of the Pilot Training Centre at Airbus India Headquarters in Delhi, Scholz highlighted the prospects for revolutionizing the global market through this partnership.
"Our cooperation is not a zero-sum game. When we grow, both sides benefit, especially if we expand into high-growth areas," Scholz declared. He cited sustainable aviation, green energy, and technological innovation as key sectors where Europe and India can collaborate effectively to achieve significant advancements.
The new training center is a testament to successful cooperation, Scholz noted. India, as one of Airbus's fastest-growing markets, boasts a more than 70% market share for commercial aircraft like the A320. The defense sector is also witnessing rapid expansion. Scholz arrived in Delhi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations, marking a critical phase in deepening ties with India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nuclear Technology Enhances Food Safety and Agricultural Productivity in Vietnam
France Prioritizes Green Energy Over Fossil Fuels
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Praises Nolan's Artful Directing Amidst Technology Warnings
Remote-Controlled Dussehra: Traditions Meet Technology
ShakthiSAT: Empowering 12,000 Girls Worldwide with Space Technology