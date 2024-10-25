Left Menu

Revolutionizing Global Markets: The Europe-India Partnership

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the transformative potential of Europe-India cooperation during the inauguration of the new Pilot Training Centre at Airbus India. Highlighting areas like technology and sustainable aviation, Scholz cited the impressive market share of Airbus in India as a sign of thriving bilateral collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:45 IST
Revolutionizing Global Markets: The Europe-India Partnership
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the event (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a pivotal moment for international collaboration, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has underscored the profound benefits of Europe and India working together. Speaking on Friday at the inauguration of the Pilot Training Centre at Airbus India Headquarters in Delhi, Scholz highlighted the prospects for revolutionizing the global market through this partnership.

"Our cooperation is not a zero-sum game. When we grow, both sides benefit, especially if we expand into high-growth areas," Scholz declared. He cited sustainable aviation, green energy, and technological innovation as key sectors where Europe and India can collaborate effectively to achieve significant advancements.

The new training center is a testament to successful cooperation, Scholz noted. India, as one of Airbus's fastest-growing markets, boasts a more than 70% market share for commercial aircraft like the A320. The defense sector is also witnessing rapid expansion. Scholz arrived in Delhi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations, marking a critical phase in deepening ties with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024