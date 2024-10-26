Left Menu

UAE-U.S. Leaders Fortify Ties Amid Middle East Challenges

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Antony Blinken bolster the UAE-U.S. strategic partnership, addressing Middle East tensions. The talks highlighted the countries' commitment to mutual interests, peace, and stability, while advocating for a ceasefire and protection of civilians in the Gaza crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:44 IST
UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Image Credit: X/@OFMUAE). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J Blinken. The leaders reinforced the robust strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the United States, celebrating last month's pivotal visit of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the U.S.

The discussions underscored the enduring friendship between the two nations, founded on trust, mutual respect, and shared interests. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the collaborative commitment to promoting regional and global peace and stability. The dialogue also encompassed urgent regional and international issues, including the volatile situation in the Middle East and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip.

Both diplomats called for intensified efforts to achieve a ceasefire, prioritizing civilian safety and discussing developments in Lebanon. The high-level meeting also featured participation from UAE officials Lana Zaki Nusseibeh and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

