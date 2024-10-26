Tensions Escalate as Iran and Israel Exchange Strikes

Iranian media has confirmed that the nation's air defense systems in central Tehran were activated on Saturday following intensified attacks by Israel. According to state news agency IRNA, Iran successfully intercepted "adversarial targets" in the airspace surrounding Tehran province.

Reports from Iranian state television indicated that six loud sounds, resembling explosions, were heard in different parts of the capital. Although the origins of these noises remain unverified, an Iranian military official acknowledged that the air defense systems were deployed to thwart attacks on three locations near Tehran. A security source echoed these sentiments to IRNA, attributing some sounds to air defense operations in Tehran.

Earlier, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) unveiled that its forces executed "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, a month after Tehran allegedly launched 200 ballistic missiles toward Israel. IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Danial Hagari stated that these operations responded to continuous Iranian aggression against Israel and were under political leadership directives.

The IDF articulated that Iran and its regional proxies have been persistently attacking Israel since October 7. The Israeli army justified its actions, citing a sovereign nation's right and duty to defend itself. The IDF's "defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized," according to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, who also affirmed the initiation of strikes against Iran.

The White House confirmed the targeted strikes by Israel, recognizing them as acts of self-defense in response to Iran's missile attacks on October 1. Senior American officials disclosed that Israel had informed the White House in advance about the imminent strikes on Iran.

The IDF reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring developments regarding Iran and its regional proxies, highlighting the persisting conflict since a significant Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 of last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)