Tragedy Strikes: Man Shot Dead in Paschim Vihar

A 50-year-old man named Rajkumar was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Paschim Vihar East, Delhi. The incident occurred on Friday morning. Police received a PCR call about gunshots and rushed Rajkumar to the hospital, where he was declared dead. A case has been registered and investigations have begun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The police were alerted around 7:15 am, receiving a call about multiple gunshots near SBI Colony. Officers promptly arrived at the scene to find Rajkumar critically injured.

The police were alerted around 7:15 am, receiving a call about multiple gunshots near SBI Colony. Officers promptly arrived at the scene to find Rajkumar critically injured.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. The Delhi police have registered a case and summoned a forensics team to investigate the tragic incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

