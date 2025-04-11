Tragedy Strikes: Man Shot Dead in Paschim Vihar

A 50-year-old man named Rajkumar was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Delhi's Paschim Vihar East on Friday morning.

The police were alerted around 7:15 am, receiving a call about multiple gunshots near SBI Colony. Officers promptly arrived at the scene to find Rajkumar critically injured.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. The Delhi police have registered a case and summoned a forensics team to investigate the tragic incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)