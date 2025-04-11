Tragedy Strikes: Man Shot Dead in Paschim Vihar
A 50-year-old man named Rajkumar was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Paschim Vihar East, Delhi. The incident occurred on Friday morning. Police received a PCR call about gunshots and rushed Rajkumar to the hospital, where he was declared dead. A case has been registered and investigations have begun.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A 50-year-old man named Rajkumar was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Delhi's Paschim Vihar East on Friday morning.
The police were alerted around 7:15 am, receiving a call about multiple gunshots near SBI Colony. Officers promptly arrived at the scene to find Rajkumar critically injured.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. The Delhi police have registered a case and summoned a forensics team to investigate the tragic incident further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- shooting
- Paschim Vihar
- crime
- investigation
- Rajkumar
- police
- forensics
- assailants
- hospital
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Police Nabs Prime Suspect in Baba Tarsem Singh Murder Case
Bilaspur Police Crackdown: Seven Arrested in Former MLA Bamber Thakur Shooting Case
West Bengal Police Crackdown: Illegal Call Center Busted, Three Arrested
Crackdown in Chennai: Irani Gang's Reign of Crime Under Police Radar
CBI Raids Stir Political Tensions in Chhattisgarh Over Betting App Investigation