Six Missing Baloch Students Return Amid Ongoing Disappearances

In a development that has drawn widespread attention, six out of eight Baloch students who had disappeared on October 16 have been reunited with their families. The students were reportedly released by police in Uthal, Balochistan, as confirmed by their families to Dawn.

Wazir Ahmed, a relative of one of the students, stated that the release occurred in the early hours of Friday. However, two students, Hanif and Shoaib, remain missing. Families claim all eight students were detained by law enforcement during a raid on their residence in Karachi.

The Sindh High Court has intervened, asking officials to present the detainees by November 4. This comes amid a backdrop of significant unrest in Balochistan, known for enforced disappearances and state-sanctioned repression. Activists demand greater autonomy and protest ongoing injustices, prompting protests throughout Pakistan.

