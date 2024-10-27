Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes North Waziristan: Suicide Attacks and Rising Tensions

A devastating suicide bombing in Pakistan's North Waziristan killed at least eight people, including four police officers. The attack signifies a rise in terrorist activities coinciding with the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Additional violence was reported with fatalities among Pakistani soldiers and a separate attack on Chinese engineers.

27-10-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A suicide bombing in Pakistan's North Waziristan has left at least eight dead, including four police officers, as reported by ARY News. The explosion targeted a police post in the Eidak area of Mir Ali Tehsil, according to police sources.

Post-attack, a swift rescue operation ensued, with the injured promptly taken to a local hospital. Security forces arrived at the location, cordoning it off for an investigation. The frequency of terrorist activities has increased in Pakistan since the Taliban rose to power in Afghanistan in 2021, ARY News highlighted.

Earlier this month, clashes in North Waziristan's Spinwam area claimed the lives of six Pakistani soldiers, including Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat, during a firefight with militants on October 5, as per Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The clash resulted in 'six Khwarij' militant casualties.

In another tragic incident, a suicide blast near Karachi airport killed three individuals, including two Chinese engineers, when a bomb-laden car collided with their convoy. Sixteen people were injured, including another Chinese national. The Counter Terrorism Department described it as a plot to disrupt Pakistan-China relations, Geo News shared. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

