BNP Stands Firm Amid Growing Political Tension in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has resisted calls for President Mohammed Shahabuddin's removal, despite pressure from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. The movement, which previously ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, demands constitutional reform amid ongoing protests and political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:08 IST
Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin (Image Credit: Twitter/@GreenwatchDhaka). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a major political force in Bangladesh, has declined to endorse the demand for the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. This demand was put forward by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which has been instrumental in orchestrating protests against political leadership in recent months.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir remarked that his party would not rush into any decision regarding the president's removal. He emphasized the need for deliberation within the party's forum. Meanwhile, BNP leaders expressed concerns that ousting the president could lead to a constitutional crisis, potentially delaying upcoming elections.

The student movement, which played a key role in removing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, recently issued a rallying cry for constitutional change and called for the president's resignation at a Dhaka rally. However, President Shahabuddin, elected unopposed in 2023, appears unfazed by the movement's demands, insisting that he has not received any formal resignation request from Hasina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

