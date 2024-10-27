TSMC's Resilient Journey Amid Global Tensions

The world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, continues to stand resilient in the semiconductor industry despite looming global tensions, according to co-founder Morris Chang. Speaking at TSMC's annual Sports Day, Chang asserted that the era of trade globalization is seemingly over due to escalating geopolitical issues.

Chang expressed confidence in TSMC's current leadership, noting that although retired since 2018, he remains optimistic about the company's potential to achieve more impressive milestones. TSMC's growth hinges on leading-edge technology, manufacturing prowess, and consistent client trust, which are key to their dominance in the global market.

Current Chairman C.C. Wei highlighted TSMC's readiness to tackle future challenges, with the 2-nanometer process set for mass production next year and advancements in the A16 process underway. TSMC's international expansion reflects its indispensable role in the semiconductor domain, complemented by substantial rewards for its employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)