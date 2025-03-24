India's Manufacturing Sector Surges Amid Mixed Economic Signals in March

The HSBC Flash India PMI data for March indicates that India's private sector continues its robust expansion, although growth slightly decelerated compared to February. The Composite Output Index, measuring combined manufacturing and service sector activity, decreased marginally from 58.8 to 58.6.

Despite this minor decline, the index remained above the long-term average of 54.7, signaling significant business activity increase. The moderation was attributed to slower service sector growth, while manufacturing experienced its fastest uptick since July 2024, with the sector's PMI climbing from 56.3 in February to 57.6 in March.

The growth, led by increased output, new orders, and purchase stocks, underscores strong private sector performance for the fiscal year 2024/25. However, rising input costs and a decline in output inflation have pressured profit margins, and new export orders have moderated amid tariff concerns.

