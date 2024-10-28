Left Menu

India-Spain Collaboration Bolstered by Historic Visit

India emphasizes its expanding partnership with Spain, focusing on trade, investment, and defense. Highlighting Spain's role within the EU, India anticipates rapid progress in a Free Trade Agreement. The visit of Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, along with key ministers and CEOs, underscores this strategic alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:51 IST
Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (Photo/MEA Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards deepening bilateral relations, India on Monday spotlighted its burgeoning partnership with Spain, particularly highlighting advancements in trade and investment. The Secretary (West) of India's Ministry of External Affairs, Tanmaya Lal, underscored Spain's pivotal position within the European Union and its influential role as a NATO member and a top-10 global defense exporter.

Lal elaborated on the expansive areas of collaboration spanning energy, logistics, transportation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and information technology. This visit builds on previous high-level exchanges, fostering discussions around the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and investment agreement. These negotiations between India and the EU, advocated by both India and Spain, aim for a swift and comprehensive resolution benefitting both regions.

The landmark visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the first in nearly two decades, was marked by the presence of key ministers and business leaders, emphasizing industry collaboration. The visit included a joint inauguration of the Tata aircraft complex in Vadodara, an emblem of industrial synergy, set to produce C-295 military transport aircraft, representing a significant milestone in India-Spain industrial cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

