India-Spain Collaboration Bolstered by Historic Visit

In a significant stride towards deepening bilateral relations, India on Monday spotlighted its burgeoning partnership with Spain, particularly highlighting advancements in trade and investment. The Secretary (West) of India's Ministry of External Affairs, Tanmaya Lal, underscored Spain's pivotal position within the European Union and its influential role as a NATO member and a top-10 global defense exporter.

Lal elaborated on the expansive areas of collaboration spanning energy, logistics, transportation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and information technology. This visit builds on previous high-level exchanges, fostering discussions around the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and investment agreement. These negotiations between India and the EU, advocated by both India and Spain, aim for a swift and comprehensive resolution benefitting both regions.

The landmark visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the first in nearly two decades, was marked by the presence of key ministers and business leaders, emphasizing industry collaboration. The visit included a joint inauguration of the Tata aircraft complex in Vadodara, an emblem of industrial synergy, set to produce C-295 military transport aircraft, representing a significant milestone in India-Spain industrial cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)