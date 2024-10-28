Left Menu

India-EU FTA Talks Gain Momentum Amidst Modi-Pedro Sanchez Dialogue

India and the EU are intensifying negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez discuss trade, defence, and technology in Vadodara. The FTA aims to enhance bilateral trade and investments, with recent talks breathing new life into the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:13 IST
MEA Secretary (West), Tanmaya Lal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the European Union remain a critical focus, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. On Monday, after discussions with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the push for an 'early and ambitious' deal.

During their bilateral meeting at Vadodara's historic Laxmi Vilas Palace, Modi and Sanchez explored a variety of issues, including trade, defense, and technology collaboration. MEA Secretary Tanmaya Lal confirmed the continued dialogue on the FTA, an initiative to bolster trade and investment ties.

The FTA, which has been in the works since 2007, witnessed renewed vigor in 2021 after an extended hiatus. The discussions focus on reducing tariffs and improving market access, with both sides eager for a timely resolution. Meanwhile, Modi's meeting with Sanchez also included the inauguration of the Tata-Airbus aircraft facility in Vadodara, a milestone in India's military modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

