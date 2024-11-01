Left Menu

UAE Showcases Dynamic Growth Through Strategic Leadership at GGLP

Global Government Leaders Programme participants were introduced to UAE's best practices in economy, tourism, and trade. Dubai officials emphasized innovation, diversification, and youth empowerment as key strategies. Executives highlighted Dubai's competitive economy, infrastructure advancements, and regulatory frameworks supporting local and international businesses, fostering a thriving environment for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:53 IST
GGLP hosts series of sessions highlighting UAE best practices in key sectors. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

During the 2nd Global Government Leaders Programme (GGLP), participants were given a comprehensive overview of the UAE's exemplary strategies in economic growth, tourism, trade, and youth empowerment. Emirati officials, including key figures like Mohammad Lootah and Issam Kazim, highlighted national approaches centered on innovation and international collaboration.

Mohammad Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, explained the diverse economic strategies boosting Dubai's competitiveness. He detailed the recent restructuring into three focused entities under Dubai Chambers: the Chamber of Commerce, International Chamber, and Chamber of Digital Economy, each playing a pivotal role in enhancing trade, attracting investments, and fostering the digital sector.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, underscored the transformative growth of Dubai's tourism sector. He shared insights on strategic investments and technological adoption driving Dubai's global prominence as a premier destination. Notably, Dubai's proactive development approach aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, aimed at sustained tourism growth and economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

