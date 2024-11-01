Left Menu

EU Urged to Intensify Taiwan Ties Amid China's Rising Aggression

A European Commission report highlights China's growing aggression towards Taiwan, stressing the need for the EU to enhance relations with Taipei. Authored by former Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, the report warns of the global repercussions on supply chains if tensions escalate, impacting both Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:23 IST
EU Urged to Intensify Taiwan Ties Amid China's Rising Aggression
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The European Commission has voiced concerns over China's escalating aggression towards Taiwan and called for the European Union to strengthen its connections with Taipei, a report detailed on Friday in the Taipei Times states. The report, titled 'Safer Together: Strengthening Europe's Civilian and Military Preparedness and Readiness', evaluates the geopolitical challenges confronting the EU and offers recommendations for decision-makers within the bloc's institutions and member states through 2029.

According to the report, Sauli Niinisto, the former President of Finland and special advisor to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, expressed grave concerns about how China's burgeoning national power is altering the strategic balance in the Indo-Pacific. As outlined in the Taipei Times, Niinisto pointed to China's long-standing ambitions to absorb Taiwan and noted its coercive policies against neighboring countries like India, the Philippines, and Vietnam as destabilizing forces in the region that could pose broader risks.

The potential economic and security fallout from Chinese aggression against Taiwan, or in the broader South China Sea, could have devastating impacts on Europe and globally, the report warns. Severe disruptions to European and world supply chains could result from moves by China—whether through outright force or subtler coercive tactics such as blockades or geographical sieges. This would have significant ramifications due to the intertwined economic dependencies that various nations, including those in the Euro-Atlantic, hold with both China and Taiwan, especially in sectors like advanced semiconductors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024