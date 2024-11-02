UAE Pavilion Triumphs at International Date Fair in Morocco
The UAE secured the Best Pavilion Award at the 13th International Date Fair in Erfoud, Morocco. UAE's pavilion was praised for its diverse premium dates and innovative agricultural technologies. The award honors the continual support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan towards the date industry globally.
- Country:
- Morocco
The UAE has clinched the Best Pavilion Award at the 13th International Date Fair, SIDATTES, currently held in Erfoud, Morocco, concluding on November 3. This notable achievement recognizes the comprehensive support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the date palm sector on various levels.
Dr. Abdul Wahab Zayed, Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, emphasized the UAE pavilion's distinctiveness in presenting a wide array of premium dates and advanced solutions. The pavilion's focus on cutting-edge agricultural technologies underscored the UAE's commitment to enhancing palm productivity and preserving the quality of Emirati dates.
The pavilion featured interactive workshops and presentations on sustainable palm cultivation technologies, offering attendees a chance to savor acclaimed Emirati dates. The UAE, a frontrunner in the global date market, continuously seeks cooperation with other date-producing nations to foster industry growth and sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Macron's Visit to Morocco
IFC Invests $37M in Building Logistics Services to Boost Morocco’s Development Goals
Morocco Soars: The 7th Marrakech Air Show Takes Flight
Macron's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Morocco: Renewing Ties Amid Controversies
Morocco and France Forge New Ties with High-Speed Train Deal