UAE Pavilion Triumphs at International Date Fair in Morocco

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:32 IST
UAE won Best Pavilion Award at International Date Fair (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The UAE has clinched the Best Pavilion Award at the 13th International Date Fair, SIDATTES, currently held in Erfoud, Morocco, concluding on November 3. This notable achievement recognizes the comprehensive support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the date palm sector on various levels.

Dr. Abdul Wahab Zayed, Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, emphasized the UAE pavilion's distinctiveness in presenting a wide array of premium dates and advanced solutions. The pavilion's focus on cutting-edge agricultural technologies underscored the UAE's commitment to enhancing palm productivity and preserving the quality of Emirati dates.

The pavilion featured interactive workshops and presentations on sustainable palm cultivation technologies, offering attendees a chance to savor acclaimed Emirati dates. The UAE, a frontrunner in the global date market, continuously seeks cooperation with other date-producing nations to foster industry growth and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

