India Protests Canadian Allegations Against Home Minister

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has protested against Canada's accusations implicating Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India's government deems the claims as unfounded and warns of potential diplomatic repercussions if such actions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 16:31 IST
Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson (Photo: YT/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm diplomatic move, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) registered a strong protest to the Canadian government over allegations made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The claims, which India labelled as 'absurd and baseless,' involve Shah's alleged role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. A formal protest was lodged with Canada, emphasizing India's objection to these accusations.

During a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randir Jaiswal revealed that a 'diplomatic note' was delivered to a representative of the Canadian High Commission. This note articulated India's strong opposition to the accusations presented before a Canadian parliamentary committee by Deputy Minister David Morrison. Jaiswal stressed that India views this as a serious breach, warning it could harm the two nations' bilateral relations.

Jaiswal accused high-ranking Canadian officials of intentionally leaking false claims to international media, framing it as a strategy to tarnish India's image globally. He highlighted concerns about the current Canadian administration's motives, tagging their actions as irresponsible with troubling repercussions for future relations. Recent reports claim Canada's national security and intelligence adviser admitted to leaking sensitive information to The Washington Post, revealing unsubstantiated allegations of India's interference. The situation has exacerbated tensions between the two countries since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously aired 'credible allegations' of India's involvement in Nijjar's killing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

