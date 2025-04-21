Taiwan Sends Envoys to Honor Pope Francis Amid Diplomatic Tensions

In a move underscoring Taiwan's diplomatic ties, the island nation plans to send officials to Pope Francis' funeral. The gesture highlights the unique relationship between Taiwan and the Vatican, one of its few remaining allies.

President Lai Ching-te conveyed condolences on social media, emphasizing Taiwan's ongoing commitment to the values that Pope Francis championed. The island's foreign ministry reiterated these sentiments, pointing to plans to send envoys of 'appropriate level' to honor the Pope.

The broader context sees Taiwan balancing its diplomatic relationships amid efforts by China and the Holy See to improve relations. Taiwan stands firm in ensuring its international presence, advocating against its exclusion from global bodies for political reasons.

