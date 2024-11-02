Historic Leadership: Kemi Badenoch Steers UK's Conservative Party

The UK's Conservative Party has made history by electing Kemi Badenoch as its new leader, becoming the first Black woman to hold the position, as reported by Euro News. Her rise to leadership follows a tumultuous period under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during which the party suffered its worst electoral defeat since 1832. Labour's Keir Starmer capitalized on this, winning decisively in the General Elections.

In the recent leadership contest, Badenoch, a former business secretary and software engineer, emerged victorious over Robert Jenrick. Backed by nearly 100,000 party members, she steps into leadership as the Conservatives strive to regain footing after losing over 200 seats, leaving them with a mere 121 in the House of Commons.

Badenoch faces the herculean task of addressing party divisions and economic challenges. Her agenda includes holding Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer accountable and formulating attractive Conservative policies for the next election, slated for 2029. Known as a disruptor, Badenoch advocates a low-tax, free-market economy and seeks to 'rewire, reboot, and reprogram' the British state. However, her strong cultural views and criticisms could polarize voter base, as the party attempts to reclaim support lost to Reform UK and other parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)