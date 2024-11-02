Lahore's Air Quality Crisis: Battling a Smog Emergency
Lahore records a hazardous air quality index of 1,067, topping global pollution charts. Residents suffer health issues amidst government efforts to combat smog via green lockdowns and strict regulations. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority declares smog a calamity, empowering officials to enforce environmental measures.
Lahore, Pakistan, faced an alarming air quality index (AQI) of 1,067 on Saturday morning, marking it as the world's city with the most hazardous air pollution, according to ARY News.
This noxious smog has led to severe health issues, including respiratory problems, coughing, and eye irritation among residents. While the provincial government has made fervent efforts to battle the smog, including introducing a 'green lockdown', reports suggest enforcement has been lacking.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has officially declared the smog a calamity under the Punjab National Calamities Act of 1958, empowering officials to implement necessary measures. These measures encompass banning sub-standard fuels and prohibiting the burning of crop residue, tyres, and plastics. However, the challenge remains as compliance has been inconsistent.
