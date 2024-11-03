Left Menu

Punjab Considers New Airline Amid PIA Acquisition Talks

Punjab's government is exploring options to either acquire Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) or launch a new carrier, Air Punjab, amidst ongoing privatization discussions. The potential move follows Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's similar interest, highlighting regional ambitions for managing national aviation assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:38 IST
Punjab Considers New Airline Amid PIA Acquisition Talks
Pakistan International Airlines aircraft (File Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is considering launching a new airline, Air Punjab, or acquiring Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) amid ongoing talks on the carrier's privatization. This follows Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's recent expression of interest in PIA.

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, from New York, acknowledged advising his daughter, Maryam, on consulting further about the potential acquisition or new airline establishment. Maryam's vision includes serving major domestic and international routes from various Pakistani cities to global destinations like New York, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

Despite the excitement, the proposal enters a complex space as PIA grapples with bids below government expectations, notably from Blue World City consortium, which grossly undervalued the airline. Further plans require understanding substantial financial requirements and meeting federal obligations, especially in light of Pakistan's IMF commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024