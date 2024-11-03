Punjab Considers New Airline Amid PIA Acquisition Talks

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is considering launching a new airline, Air Punjab, or acquiring Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) amid ongoing talks on the carrier's privatization. This follows Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's recent expression of interest in PIA.

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, from New York, acknowledged advising his daughter, Maryam, on consulting further about the potential acquisition or new airline establishment. Maryam's vision includes serving major domestic and international routes from various Pakistani cities to global destinations like New York, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

Despite the excitement, the proposal enters a complex space as PIA grapples with bids below government expectations, notably from Blue World City consortium, which grossly undervalued the airline. Further plans require understanding substantial financial requirements and meeting federal obligations, especially in light of Pakistan's IMF commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)