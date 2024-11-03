Left Menu

Lahore Schools Shut for a Week as Smog Crisis Deepens

The Punjab government has closed primary schools in Lahore for a week due to hazardous smog. Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlights the dire pollution situation, with Lahore's AQI reaching 1,067. Urgent measures, including industry shutdowns and penalties for stubble burning, are being enforced to combat air pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:59 IST
Lahore Schools Shut for a Week as Smog Crisis Deepens
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Punjab government in Pakistan has initiated a one-week closure of primary schools in Lahore, starting November 4, due to the city's alarming smog levels and deteriorating air quality, according to ARY News.

Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized the urgent need to prioritize students' health and safety amid this environmental crisis. Lahore has been grappling with severe pollution issues, often ranking as one of the world's most polluted cities. On Saturday, the city's air quality index (AQI) soared to 1,067, surpassing the hazardous threshold of 300, with PM2.5 pollutant levels reaching a dangerous peak of 610, posing significant health threats, as reported by ARY News and the Express Tribune.

Aurangzeb noted the influence of prevailing winds from India on Lahore's smog situation and called for cross-border discussions, an approach previously suggested by Maryam Nawaz in climate diplomacy talks. The minister warned of strict enforcement of the Green Lockdown, with potential industrial shutdowns for non-compliance. Measures against stubble burning, a major pollution contributor, are being intensified, with farmers facing arrest as authorities tackle air quality challenges, ANI reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

