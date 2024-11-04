Left Menu

Congressman Slams Canada Over Anti-Hindu Violence

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar criticizes the Canadian government for failing to protect Hindu communities amid rising religious violence. His comments come after attacks on Hindus in Canada, urging authorities to uphold minority rights and address security concerns.

Updated: 04-11-2024 11:59 IST
Congressman Shri Thanedar addresses concerns over rising attacks on Hindu communities in Canada. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has voiced stern criticism against the Canadian government, accusing it of political maneuvering amid a rise in anti-Hindu violence that he describes as 'terroristic acts.' Speaking on recent attacks in Canada, Thanedar accused Canadian authorities of attempting to appease certain minority groups at the expense of Hindu communities.

Emphasizing human rights concerns, Thanedar compared the ongoing issues in Canada to those faced by Hindus in nations like Bangladesh, revealing his efforts in pressuring the Biden administration to take action. His comments arrive as the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton garners significant backlash, with the Indian High Commission in Canada denouncing the violence as orchestrated by anti-India elements.

The Indian mission in Canada highlighted its concern over local authorities' inability to prevent disruptions during consular events, despite successfully processing numerous certifications amidst the turmoil. The Hindu Canadian Foundation released footage of the alleged assaults, linking them to Khalistani extremists, while opposition voices in Canada joined calls for more stringent protection of minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

