Egypt Condemns Israel's UNRWA Withdrawal Amid Rising Tensions

In a critical statement, Egypt has denounced Israel's decision to terminate its agreement with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). This move, according to Egypt, signifies a blatant violation of international and humanitarian law, following a series of Israeli measures that contravene global legal standards.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry expressed grave concern that Israel's decision represents a dangerous shift, potentially leading to the erasure of pivotal Palestinian issues, particularly the right of return for refugees. The ministry highlighted that such actions undermine the authority of the United Nations and its agencies, disregarding international consensus.

The withdrawal was confirmed by Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, who conveyed the development in a public statement. The Israeli legislature, the Knesset, recently passed a law that prevents Israeli officials from engaging with UNRWA. Danon defended this move by citing alleged ties between UNRWA staff and Hamas, insisting Israel will maintain partnerships only with organizations meeting its security standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)