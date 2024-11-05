UAE Unveils Young Government Leaders Programme 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE - The UAE Government has announced the launch of the Young Government Leaders Programme 2024 during its Annual Meetings, marking a milestone in nurturing future leaders from across the nation. For the first time since 2017, an elite group of young professionals will engage with senior government officials, gaining crucial exposure to strategic national plans and initiatives.

The programme enlists 45 young leaders from federal and local entities to build a robust foundation for proactive and strategic leadership. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, emphasized the program as a significant leap in preparing the nation for future opportunities under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and guided by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The initiative not only mirrors the UAE's commitment to empowering youth in decision-making spheres but also seeks to cultivate role models who will advance national interests. Highlighting personal growth stories, figures like Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi share insights from landmark projects like the UAE Astronaut Program, while leaders stress the importance of equipping youth with skills to navigate complex areas, including cybersecurity and strategic planning.

