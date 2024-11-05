Controversial 2024 Land Reform Act Sparks Outcry in Gilgit-Baltistan

Renowned lawyer Ashfaq Ahmed Advocate has vocally opposed the proposed Gilgit-Baltistan Land Reform Act 2024, arguing that its implications could severely harm the interests of the local population in the Diamer, Hunza-Nagar, and Ghizer districts. According to Pamir Times, Ahmed criticized the act for aligning legislative measures with state rather than public interests.

Ahmed pointed out that the land encompassing mountains, rivers, and lanes traditionally belongs to its ancestral residents rather than the government. He raised concerns about an arbitration committee established by the act, which he asserts violates natural justice by potentially favoring state claims over local community rights in land disputes.

He emphasized the need for amendments to the act and announced plans to convene a meeting at the High Court with district leaders to ensure the legislation genuinely addresses the needs of Gilgit-Baltistan's people. Additionally, Ahmed highlighted ongoing protests against the court's ruling that declared Sarfaranga Cold Desert as state property and warned the government of mass demonstrations if the controversial bill is approved without alterations.

(With inputs from agencies.)