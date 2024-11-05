Axis of Evil: A Marriage of Convenience Among Authoritarian States

In 2002, President George W. Bush coined the term 'axis of evil' to rally American support for his foreign policy objectives in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. Initially, this label was applied to Iran, Ba'athist Iraq, and North Korea. Over time, U.S. politicians have expanded this list to include China and Russia, recognizing a loose coalition of authoritarian states attempting to dismantle the Western-led global order.

China stands as a pivotal figure among these nations, sharing the stage with Iran, North Korea, and Russia. Despite their shared goal of undermining U.S. influence, these countries differ vastly in nature, ranging from a communist powerhouse to a former superpower on a resurgence path, along with a radical Islamic regime and a dynastic totalitarian state. Though bound by their mutual interests, they function as uneasily aligned allies, as evidenced by recent gatherings like the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where President Xi Jinping personally met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, underlining their cooperation amid burgeoning Western sanctions.

The optics of these engagements have been critical; UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attended the BRICS summit over the Global Peace Summit, drawing attention to the grouping's expanded membership and its collective challenge to Western institutions. While Beijing embraces there vision of this alliance, it simultaneously supports Moscow militarily amid its Ukraine conflict, with Iran providing weapons and China supplying equipment. This axis, criticized as a 'revisionist' threat by Western leaders, reinforces its bond in the face of sanctions and pressure tactics, with countries like North Korea now sending troops to back Russia's military endeavors.

