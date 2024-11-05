Canada's Immigration Policy and Rising Tensions with India

Canada's political landscape has faced turbulence since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to power, with his policies of increased immigration criticized for exacerbating housing and social infrastructure challenges. Former Toronto Police Sergeant and Detective Donald Best expressed concerns in a recent interview, emphasizing the strain this immigration influx places on the country's resources.

Best specifically highlighted the influence of Khalistani separatists in Canadian politics, aligning with India's apprehensions. He noted that many individuals migrating to Canada seek refuge from criminal allegations, impacting Canada's image internationally. This situation has reportedly affected relations between Ottawa and New Delhi.

Further complicating the diplomatic scenario, a violent disruption at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton drew condemnation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi denounced the acts as 'cowardly attempts to intimidate,' urging Canadian authorities to ensure justice. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also criticized the perceived political freedom granted to extremist groups in Canada.

