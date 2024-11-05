Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Hosts Largest WHO Emergency Medical Teams Global Meeting

Abu Dhabi inaugurated the sixth WHO EMT Global Meeting with 1,300 participants from 140 countries, the largest to date and first in the Middle East. The event, running until November 7, 2024, focuses on strengthening global emergency medical response. Discussions include the EMT 2030 Strategy and climate change impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 5th: Over 1,300 participants from 140 countries convened in Abu Dhabi for the sixth WHO Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) Global Meeting. This marks the event's largest edition and its inaugural hosting in the Middle East, set to run until November 7, 2024, at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

Organized by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi in collaboration with WHO, the meeting underscores Abu Dhabi's pivotal role in global emergency medical preparedness. Key speakers included Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, and Dr. Ahmed Abdulhadi Al Khazraji, from the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. Addressing participants virtually, Dr. Tedros emphasized the vital role of EMTs amid evolving global emergencies.

The meeting features strategic discussions, including a panel on 'Climate Change and Health Emergency.' Top healthcare leaders and officials, such as Dr. Michael J. Ryan of WHO, are part of these critical talks aimed at advancing the EMT 2030 Strategy. Other sessions focus on enhancing crisis response, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations to bolster health emergency systems worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

