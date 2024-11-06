Left Menu

Global Leaders Demand Release of Pashtun Advocate Ali Wazir

Human rights organisations and global leaders call for the urgent release of Pashtun advocate Ali Wazir, amid concerns over his detention by Pakistani authorities. Wazir's arrest, occurring just before the Pashtun National Meeting, raises fears around the suppression of peaceful activism in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:38 IST
Global Leaders Demand Release of Pashtun Advocate Ali Wazir
Ali Wazir, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Ali Wazi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A coalition of human rights organizations and international leaders has issued a fervent call for the immediate release of Ali Wazir, a prominent figure in the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM). Wazir was apprehended by Pakistani authorities in August 2024 outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, intensifying concerns over his arrest.

Major human rights entities, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), endorsed the urgent appeal. They urge the global community to act swiftly to secure Wazir's release and shield PTM members from further persecution. The letter beseeches intervention from the United Nations, U.S. Congress, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The appeal highlights Wazir's detention as a severe infringement of core human rights, impinging on freedom of expression, assembly, and association. This act not only contravenes justice but sets a perilous precedence for the prosecution of non-violent activists. Scheduled before the Pashtun National Meeting on October 11, 2024, Wazir's arrest is perceived as a tactic to intimidate PTM leaders.

Wazir's arrest follows a disturbing pattern of targeted aggression against his family, with reports citing the murder of at least 18 family members due to their vocal opposition to Pakistan's military operations. The incident underscores the ruthless challenges faced by activists championing rights for the Pashtun population. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024