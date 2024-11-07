Left Menu

World Uyghur Congress Urges Trump Administration to Tackle Uyghur Crisis

The World Uyghur Congress calls on US President Donald Trump to prioritize the Uyghur genocide issue against China. With ongoing oppression, the WUC plans to collaborate with the new administration. It appreciates the Biden administration's efforts, including sanctions and legislative measures to combat forced labor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has made a fervent appeal to the recently elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, urging him to address the ongoing Uyghur genocide purportedly perpetrated by the Chinese government. WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun extended congratulations to Trump, emphasizing collaboration with the new administration to amplify Uyghurs' grievances. The WUC expressed gratitude towards the Biden administration for consistently spotlighting the Uyghur issue through concrete measures.

Under Trump's previous leadership, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had termed the atrocities against Uyghurs as genocide. The Biden administration further recognized this oppression officially as genocide. Notably, Biden's government enacted the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act, prohibiting the import of products linked to forced labor of Uyghurs, resulting in 78 entities being banned. Sanctions were also imposed on Chinese entities associated with Uyghur forced labor practices.

In a recent post on social media platform X, the WUC reiterated its congratulations to Trump and implored the new administration to earnestly confront the Uyghur genocide issue. The statement also acknowledged the Biden administration for its policy-centric initiative towards addressing the genocide. The WUC is imploring for decisive action against Chinese atrocities through international forums like the G7, NATO, and the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

