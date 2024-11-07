India Accuses Canada of Suppressing Free Speech Amid Growing Tensions

In a growing diplomatic row, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly criticized Canada for what it described as 'hypocrisy towards freedom of speech.' This condemnation came after the Canadian government blocked social media accounts linked to Australia Today, shortly after it aired a press conference by Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar alongside Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

During a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed surprise over the move, citing it as evidence of Canada's double standards. He pointed out that the block occurred mere hours after Australia Today broadcast Jaishankar's media engagement, wherein he condemned Canada's baseless allegations, unwarranted surveillance of Indian diplomats, and its political platform given to anti-India forces.

Additionally, Jaiswal noted recent incidents in Canada prompting security concerns, including violence at a Hindu temple in Brampton and the cancellation of consular camps in Toronto due to inadequate security assurances. These events underscore the fragile relations and growing unease between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)