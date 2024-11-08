Left Menu

Kurram District Protests Escalate Over Devastating Road Closure

Residents in Kurram district protested against the closure of Thall-Parachinar road due to security concerns. The blockade has resulted in shortages of essentials and fueled tribal conflicts. Activists call for government action to restore peace and reopen passages amidst rising tensions and humanitarian challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a mass protest erupted as locals marched against the prolonged closure of the Thall-Parachinar road. This thoroughfare, crucial for transport, has been shut for three weeks due to security threats, leaving the community short of food, medicine, and basic necessities.

As cited by Khurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, the road closure is a preventive measure against potential threats. Despite this, hundreds, including people of all ages, gathered from the Parachinar Press Club to express their discontent, according to The Dawn newspaper.

The closure has not only led to a humanitarian crisis but also intensified land disputes among tribal groups, culminating in deadly clashes. Tribal leaders Jalal Bangash and Agha Tajammul Hussain have condemned the government's inability to ensure local safety. They emphasized the peaceful nature of the protest, aiming to draw attention to their plight and promote peace among tribes.

Further exacerbating tensions, recent attacks by unidentified gunmen resulted in the deaths of two individuals, Mushtaq Hussain and Wahab Ali, prompting authorities to maintain the roadblock. This has left residents isolated, unable to meet daily needs, as reported by local sources.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan previously flagged concerns over the closure's humanitarian impact and its role in exacerbating tribal tensions. These developments highlight the urgent need for government intervention to restore safety and accessibility in the area, as per ANI reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

