Trump Taps Rubio for Secretary of State in Strategic Cabinet Shuffle

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, according to reports by The New York Times and other U.S. news outlets. Rubio, a 53-year-old Republican Senator from Florida, has been chosen for the position, with sources cited familiar with Trump's intentions.

Following his victory over Democratic candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump is swiftly moving to finalize his foreign policy and national security team before his formal swearing-in in January 2025. Trump had previously considered Rubio as a vice-presidential running mate. Elected to the Senate in 2010, Rubio is known for his strong stances on foreign issues, particularly concerning China and Iran, noted The New York Times.

CNN has reported that Trump decided on Rubio after initially contemplating former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell. Rubio has previously speculated that the Trump administration could broker a settlement to end the conflict in Ukraine. The two were opponents in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, during which both exchanged sharp criticisms.

