Left Menu

Unrest in Bangladesh Garment Industry Threatens Economic Stability

The Bangladesh garment industry, a vital economic contributor, faces unrest impacting exports and raw material imports. Factory owners blame the interim government's inexperience for failing to manage the crisis, risking job losses and shifting foreign buyers to competitors like Vietnam and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:52 IST
Unrest in Bangladesh Garment Industry Threatens Economic Stability
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The ongoing unrest in Bangladesh's garment industry, pivotal for the nation's economy, is exacerbating concerns over dwindling exports and disrupted raw material imports. Factory owners attribute the turmoil to the interim government's inexperience, risking not only industrial stability but also the broader economic fabric.

The country's readymade garment sector, representing 83% of exports, employs around 4 million workers, with a significant number being women. A recent governmental shift has led to dissatisfaction, resulting in 29 factories failing to pay September salaries, thereby reigniting workforce grievances. While most issues were previously resolved, a renewed wave of unrest highlights a persisting volatile situation.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) reports competitive threats, with other exporting nations like Vietnam and India experiencing higher growth rates, as foreign buyers consider relocating. With a significant portion of Bangladesh's export industry at risk, the social and economic consequences could be profound if unrest isn't addressed promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024