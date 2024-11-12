Left Menu

BRICS+ International School Launches Centre for Educational Excellence

The BRICS+ International School has inaugurated a Centre for Educational Competence, backed by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, to bolster educational tourism and collaboration among BRICS nations. The initiative aims to enhance soft power influence through career guidance and specialized training programs in various fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:40 IST
BRICS+ International School Launches Centre for Educational Excellence
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The BRICS+ International School has unveiled the International Centre of Competence for the Development of BRICS Education Systems in Moscow. Supported by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, this project forms part of a global effort to establish a network of educational centers across the BRICS countries.

The primary objective of the Centre is to implement a comprehensive system of educational tourism in the BRICS nations. The initiative encompasses career guidance, youth policy, and specialized training programs in economics, science, education, and public administration. Educational tourism is seen as a strategic tool for cultural exchange and soft power enhancement.

A round table discussion, titled "Strategy of the International Centre of Competences," marked the Centre's opening. Attendees included educators from MGIMO University and officials from the State Duma and Moscow City Government. Olga Zakharova from ASI highlighted the potential to broaden international connections through partnering universities. The Centre's creation stems from a directive by Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish such organizations within BRICS and to further Russian education and culture globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024