The BRICS+ International School has unveiled the International Centre of Competence for the Development of BRICS Education Systems in Moscow. Supported by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, this project forms part of a global effort to establish a network of educational centers across the BRICS countries.

The primary objective of the Centre is to implement a comprehensive system of educational tourism in the BRICS nations. The initiative encompasses career guidance, youth policy, and specialized training programs in economics, science, education, and public administration. Educational tourism is seen as a strategic tool for cultural exchange and soft power enhancement.

A round table discussion, titled "Strategy of the International Centre of Competences," marked the Centre's opening. Attendees included educators from MGIMO University and officials from the State Duma and Moscow City Government. Olga Zakharova from ASI highlighted the potential to broaden international connections through partnering universities. The Centre's creation stems from a directive by Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish such organizations within BRICS and to further Russian education and culture globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)