Trump Picks Kristi Noem for Homeland Security to Bolster Border Measures

President-elect Donald Trump appoints South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as the Secretary of Homeland Security, a strategic move to strengthen his national security lineup before the 2025 inauguration. Noem, praised for her border security efforts, is set to work with 'Border Czar' Tom Homan to ensure American safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:09 IST
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Kristi Noem, the Governor of South Dakota, as his choice for Secretary of Homeland Security. This decision showcases Trump's dedication to filling his national security team swiftly before his inauguration in January 2025.

Noem, known for her strong stance on border security, notably sent National Guard troops to Texas to help address the border crisis. Trump praised her actions, highlighting her leadership and partnership with 'Border Czar' Tom Homan. 'She will guarantee the security of the American homeland,' Trump stated confidently.

Upon her appointment, Noem expressed gratitude and determination. 'With Donald Trump, we will secure the border and ensure American safety, allowing families to pursue the American Dream,' she said. The selection is part of a series of key appointments, including former intelligence and defense officials, illustrating Trump's comprehensive approach to governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

