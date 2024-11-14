HRW Decries Israeli Displacement of Gazans as 'War Crimes'

A recent Human Rights Watch (HRW) report has spotlighted alarming actions by Israeli authorities, accusing them of 'deliberate forced displacement' of Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The report highlights the responsibility of the authorities for 'war crimes and crimes against humanity' through widespread demolitions in newly marked 'buffer zones' and security 'corridors.'

The extensive 154-page document, titled 'Hopeless, Starving, and Besieged: Israel's Forced Displacement of Palestinians in Gaza,' accuses Israeli forces of affecting over 90% of Gaza's population—1.9 million Palestinians—through controlled demolitions over the past 13 months. The report argues these actions defy international warfare laws and result in permanent displacement.

The HRW insists there is no military justification for Israel's mass displacement tactics, which exacerbate civilian harm. It urges international sanctions, an arms sale blockade, and calls upon the International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate. Researcher Nadia Hardman criticized Israel's stance, highlighting violations against Palestinians amidst dire living conditions and calling for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)