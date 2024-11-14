Left Menu

HRW Decries Israeli Displacement of Gazans as 'War Crimes'

A Human Rights Watch report condemns forced displacement by Israeli authorities in Gaza, terming it as 'war crimes.' The report details demolitions resulting in the displacement of 1.9 million Palestinians. It urges international sanctions and calls for action against Israel's violations of humanitarian laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:34 IST
HRW Decries Israeli Displacement of Gazans as 'War Crimes'
Displaced Palestinians leave al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza (Photo/Huuman Rights Watch). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A recent Human Rights Watch (HRW) report has spotlighted alarming actions by Israeli authorities, accusing them of 'deliberate forced displacement' of Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The report highlights the responsibility of the authorities for 'war crimes and crimes against humanity' through widespread demolitions in newly marked 'buffer zones' and security 'corridors.'

The extensive 154-page document, titled 'Hopeless, Starving, and Besieged: Israel's Forced Displacement of Palestinians in Gaza,' accuses Israeli forces of affecting over 90% of Gaza's population—1.9 million Palestinians—through controlled demolitions over the past 13 months. The report argues these actions defy international warfare laws and result in permanent displacement.

The HRW insists there is no military justification for Israel's mass displacement tactics, which exacerbate civilian harm. It urges international sanctions, an arms sale blockade, and calls upon the International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate. Researcher Nadia Hardman criticized Israel's stance, highlighting violations against Palestinians amidst dire living conditions and calling for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024