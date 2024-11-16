Punjab Suffers Health Crisis Amidst Dense Smog: Urgent Measures Announced

Punjab is grappling with a dire health crisis as dense smog engulfs the region, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced at a press conference in Lahore. The minister addressed the severe impact of air pollution on public health and detailed steps being taken to manage the unfolding calamity, as reported by Dawn.

Recent weeks have seen alarming pollution levels in Punjab, with Lahore and Multan bearing the brunt. Multan recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) levels exceeding 2,000 twice, marking an unprecedented rise in pollution, while Lahore topped global pollution charts with an AQI of 1,591. The resulting health crisis includes nearly two million cases of respiratory diseases, particularly affecting children and other vulnerable populations.

Aurangzeb linked the crisis to climate change, highlighting the Punjab government's 10-year policy aimed at tackling environmental challenges. Measures include subsidizing super-seeders to curb stubble burning, enforcing industrial emission controls through loans, and dismantling over 800 brick kilns. Infrastructure for vehicle emissions checks and AQI monitoring is also in place, as well as plans for spreading greenery through a "Green Master Plan".

Journalists and vloggers were urged to raise awareness about the smog crisis, while drastic measures like a total lockdown and school closures loom if conditions persist. Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court emphasized long-term policy implementation and the protection of agricultural lands. Hopes remain that concerted actions will alleviate Punjab's pollution crisis over time, according to Aurangzeb.

