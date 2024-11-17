Mohammed Bin Rashid Award Invites 9th Edition Nominations to Elevate Arabic Language
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, under the auspices of Dubai's leadership, has opened nominations for its 9th edition. The award recognizes contributions to enhancing the Arabic language's global stature through innovation in education, technology, and publishing. Submissions are open until March 14, 2025.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai [UAE], November 17 (ANI/WAM): The prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, a key initiative of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has officially opened nominations for its 9th edition. This initiative, organized by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, underscores the UAE's dedication to supporting and promoting the Arabic language globally.
As the award stands as a testament to Dubai and the UAE's commitment to Arab cultural heritage, Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary General, highlighted its strategic role. He remarked that the award aligns with the vision of UAE leadership and is pivotal in fostering intellectual and cultural development across the Arab world.
The award has historically honored global pioneers enhancing the Arabic language through education and digital innovation. Entrants worldwide are encouraged to submit exceptional proposals that harness modern technology. The final deadline for nominations is set for March 14, 2025, with strict adherence to entry guidelines enforced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar Highlights QUAD, Community and Education in Australia Visit
Space Innovations: Wooden and Soyuz Satellites Reaching New Heights
UAE's Economic Vision at Gateway Gulf 2024: Diversification and Innovation
Triolt Energy Sparks Game-Changing Innovation in Lithium-Ion Battery Market
Sikkim Boosts Skill-Based Education with New Colleges