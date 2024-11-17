Mohammed Bin Rashid Award Invites 9th Edition Nominations to Elevate Arabic Language

Dubai [UAE], November 17 (ANI/WAM): The prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, a key initiative of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has officially opened nominations for its 9th edition. This initiative, organized by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, underscores the UAE's dedication to supporting and promoting the Arabic language globally.

As the award stands as a testament to Dubai and the UAE's commitment to Arab cultural heritage, Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary General, highlighted its strategic role. He remarked that the award aligns with the vision of UAE leadership and is pivotal in fostering intellectual and cultural development across the Arab world.

The award has historically honored global pioneers enhancing the Arabic language through education and digital innovation. Entrants worldwide are encouraged to submit exceptional proposals that harness modern technology. The final deadline for nominations is set for March 14, 2025, with strict adherence to entry guidelines enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)