All Eyes on Al Ain: Book Festival Celebrates Emirati Culture

The Al Ain Book Festival 2024 commenced under the auspices of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscoring its significance in Abu Dhabi's cultural landscape. Organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, the event runs until November 23 at Al Ain Square - Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

Set against the theme 'All Eyes on Al Ain,' the festival features over 200 events, uniting leaders in culture, art, and poetry. The initiative aims to foster a reading culture among young adults, spotlighting the Emirati cultural heritage and its enduring legacy.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC, emphasized the festival's role in promoting the Arabic language as a cultural cornerstone. He highlighted the festival's alignment with Abu Dhabi's vision of nurturing a generation closely linked to their cultural roots.

Al Ain, noted for its academic institutions, is celebrated as a cultural and intellectual center. The festival aligns with ongoing efforts to solidify Al Ain's status as the Capital for Gulf Tourism 2025, drawing attention to its rich cultural sites.

Hosting 200 exhibitors and showcasing 100,000 titles, the event spans six venues, including Al Jahili Fort and UAE University. It encourages public participation in a movement echoing Abu Dhabi's intellectual milestones.

A focal point is 'Poetry Nights: The Sung Poetry,' a program preserving the UAE's folk and poetic traditions. This edition honors Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan's contributions, celebrating his legacy in promoting culture through poetry.

