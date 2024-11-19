Madhesh Leaders Attend Ram Lalla Tilakotsav, Strengthen India-Nepal Ties

In a significant cultural exchange, the Chief Minister of Madhesh Province, Satish Kumar Singh, and six cabinet members visited Ayodhya to participate in the 'Ram Lalla Tilakotsav'. This visit underscores the deep-rooted cultural ties between India and Nepal, as Lord Ram is revered as a family member by locals in Madhesh.

The delegation, led by Singh, highlighted the symbolic bond they share with India, considering Lord Ram as their brother-in-law due to his marriage to Sita, whom they regard as a sister. Approximately 500 residents from Janakpur accompanied the officials to partake in the ceremonial event.

Emphasizing the historic occasion, Kaushal Kishor Ray, Minister for Labour and Transport, expressed their commitment to facilitating the Vivah Panchami festivities back home. Meanwhile, Shatrughan Prasad Singh Kushwaha, Health Minister, noted the cultural significance of participating in the tilak ceremony at the Ram Lalla temple, marking a milestone since a protracted legal battle over the site.

Highlighting potential for strengthening bilateral relations through tourism, Raj Kumar Lekhi, the Minister for Home Affairs, Communication and Law, proposed the creation of a 'Ram circuit' to promote cultural tourism. Roopa Yadav echoed these sentiments, cherishing the enduring 'Beti-roti' ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)