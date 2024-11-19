Madhesh Leaders Attend Ram Lalla Tilakotsav, Strengthen India-Nepal Ties
Madhesh Province's Chief Minister and six cabinet members joined the 'Ram Lalla Tilakotsav' in Ayodhya, India. They emphasized cultural ties, inviting Lord Ram, the 'brother-in-law', to the upcoming Vivah Panchami festival in Nepal. Efforts to enhance tourism through promoting a 'Ram circuit' were discussed.
- Country:
- India
In a significant cultural exchange, the Chief Minister of Madhesh Province, Satish Kumar Singh, and six cabinet members visited Ayodhya to participate in the 'Ram Lalla Tilakotsav'. This visit underscores the deep-rooted cultural ties between India and Nepal, as Lord Ram is revered as a family member by locals in Madhesh.
The delegation, led by Singh, highlighted the symbolic bond they share with India, considering Lord Ram as their brother-in-law due to his marriage to Sita, whom they regard as a sister. Approximately 500 residents from Janakpur accompanied the officials to partake in the ceremonial event.
Emphasizing the historic occasion, Kaushal Kishor Ray, Minister for Labour and Transport, expressed their commitment to facilitating the Vivah Panchami festivities back home. Meanwhile, Shatrughan Prasad Singh Kushwaha, Health Minister, noted the cultural significance of participating in the tilak ceremony at the Ram Lalla temple, marking a milestone since a protracted legal battle over the site.
Highlighting potential for strengthening bilateral relations through tourism, Raj Kumar Lekhi, the Minister for Home Affairs, Communication and Law, proposed the creation of a 'Ram circuit' to promote cultural tourism. Roopa Yadav echoed these sentiments, cherishing the enduring 'Beti-roti' ties between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Nepal
- Madhesh Province
- Ram Lalla
- Ayodhya
- Vivah Panchami
- cultural ties
- tourism
- Ram circuit
- law
ALSO READ
Ayodhya Embraces the Chill as Delhi Battles Heavy Smog
Prince William's South Africa Visit: Climate Action and Cultural Ties
Will drive away ministers like Alamgir Alam, Irfan Ansari who plundered Jharkhand as we had ousted Babar from Ayodhya, alleges Himanta.
Will ensure 2 lakh people from Jharkhand visit Ram temple in Ayodhya after BJP forms govt in state: Assam CM Himanta in Ranchi.
Ayodhya Real Estate Boom: Prices Surge 15-Fold as HoABL Builds Legacy