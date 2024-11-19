India and Italy Forge New Strategic Path at G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni met at the G20 Summit, boosting India-Italy relations. Key initiatives include expanding cooperation in economic, scientific, and cultural sectors. Agreements were made on renewable energy, defence, and space exploration, fostering innovation and strengthening bilateral ties across various domains.
During the G20 Summit in Brazil, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to solidify plans for the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29. The dialogue emphasized enhancing cooperation in the India Middle East Economic Corridor and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative among other significant bilateral agendas.
The strategic partnership, acknowledged for its vast potential, received a renewed push with focused initiatives. Among the aims is the continued holding of bilateral consultations at various government levels and bolstering collaboration in sectors such as trade, food processing, and emerging technologies like AI and Industry 4.0.
In science and innovation sectors, Modi and Meloni agreed on expanding cooperation in critical tech arenas, while initiatives like the Indo-Italian Innovation and Incubation Exchange Programme are set to enhance scientific innovation. The meeting paved the way for further collaboration in space exploration, energy transition, defence, and cultural ties.
